(Bloomberg) -- Company rebrands can be a tricky thing. Some are useful, like Royal Mail rebranding to International Distribution Services, which avoids confusion with the unit of the same name. Others, like Standard Life Aberdeen’s face lift to Abrdn, can attract ridicule. Make then, what you will, of National Express’s new name announced this morning: Mobico.

Also noteworthy this morning is the listing of a blank check company by Mariposa Capital, the family office of Miami-based businessman Martin Ellis Franklin, hoping to raise at least $500 million to find a company to buy.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Asos Plc: The online fashion retailer reported a fall in sales and a first-half loss as it tried to cut inventory and excessive discounting in a bid to turn around performance.

Sales dropped by 8% in the six months through February while operating losses widened to £272.5 million

Melrose Industries Plc: The aerospace company said it’s trading materially ahead of expectations, citing “significant growth” in revenue, profit and margins.

Melrose Industries now expects to report adjusted Ebitda between £495 million and £515 million for the full year

Compass Group Plc: The caterer bumped up its full-year organic sales growth guidance after first-half sales beat expectations, benefitting from better conditions for outsourcing.

The company will buy back up to £750m more shares this calendar year

National Express Group Plc: The bus and train operator will change its name to "Mobico Group Plc" from early June to better reflect its “international nature and its diverse range of mobility services.”

The company will trade under the ticker "MCG," and plans to establish Mobico Group as the “world's premier shared mobility operator"

In Westminster

The Confederation of British Industry was quick to add its support as the #MeToo movement forced businesses across the world to confront the longstanding mistreatment of women. How the CBI responds before a crisis meeting with its members next month will determine its survival.

Changing jobs has paid off for millions of middle-income Britons over the past year, according to data analysed by Bloomberg. Wages soared 10% in the past year for those taking new positions in England — well above the raises recorded in official data across all jobs in the economy.

That’s as UK companies increasingly rely on short-term workers amid hiring freezes and economic uncertainty.

In Case You Missed It

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair suggested his son, Euan, isn’t likely to seek a stock market listing any time soon for Multiverse Group Ltd., the apprenticeship company he founded seven years ago, while warning the City of London risks losing its pre-eminence among global financial centres.

Looking Ahead

Another quarter-point rate hike may be on the cards from the Bank of England at noon tomorrow, although economists are split on what comes after that, with most forecasting a pause. The decision comes ahead of GDP data on Friday that may show the UK economy stalled in the first quarter.

Also on Thursday’s calendar are updates from aerospace supplier Rolls-Royce Plc, investment firm 3i Group Plc and oilfield services provider John Wood Group Plc.

Rolls-Royce may divulge more on the turnaround plan that sent its shares soaring in February. On the revenue front, the civil aerospace unit probably got a boost from servicing engines in the first quarter, while new engine builds may have fallen short on weak wide-body deliveries, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

