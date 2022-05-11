(Bloomberg) -- Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami city Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber used a Wednesday conference appearance to present a united front on climate change, a rare bipartisan agreement on an issue that has split both major parties on the national level.

“We’ve never had a moment of partisan disagreement publicly or privately,” Gelber said at the “Aspen Ideas: Climate” conference in Miami Beach. While both he and Levine Cava are Democrats, Suarez is a Republican.

Suarez, who also leads the US Conference of Mayors, said semantics were helpful when trying to bridge the partisan divide. People who might not agree with “climate change,” for example, might be more receptive to the message when terms like “flooding” were used instead, he said. Suarez didn’t mince his own words, though, saying that the current discourse should go beyond buzzwords like “adaptation” and “mitigation.”

“I think we have to start focusing on a new word which is ‘reversal,’” he said, noting he was hopeful about carbon-capture technology. “We have to reverse the effects of what we’ve done.”

Suarez also said it was important to show how the environment is connected to the economy, with Gelber noting that the property value alone in Miami Beach was about $51 billion. Levine Cava, who last week announced the county would draw awareness to the dangers of rising temperatures by declaring an annual “heat season,” said more needed to be done to help homeowners harden infrastructure and stressed the importance of protecting the water supply.

“I am very proud of what happens in our community, in great part because of the leadership of the two people to my right,” Gelber said. “We are not going to make this a partisan issue. We’re going to make it an issue where we solve this thing, and I think our residents should demand it and, frankly, reward the folks who are who are promoting it that way.”

