(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s Tampa and Miami metropolitan areas are recording the biggest rent increases in the U.S., with workforce migration driving up the cost of living across the Sun Belt.

Among the 50 largest metropolitan areas, Tampa ranked No. 1 with a 27% surge in rent in the 12 months through January, according to the Zillow Observed Rent Index. Rents also rose 27% in the Miami area, while they were up 26% in No. 3 Phoenix, the data show.

The other metros in the top 10 include Austin, Texas; Las Vegas and two other Florida cities: Jacksonville and Orlando.

Rents are climbing across the country, driving the highest inflation in four decades. The pressures have been even more acute in Sun Belt states, which saw their desirability skyrocket during the pandemic as work-from-anywhere arrangements proliferated.

According to LinkedIn data, Sun Belt cities such as Nashville, Tennessee; Austin and Tampa are among the largest per-capita recipients of net job migration. Miami didn’t make LinkedIn’s top 10 overall, but it has proved a popular destination for the emerging crypto economy, and has attracted some high-profile new finance and tech firms.

If there’s a silver lining for renters, it’s that the monthly increases appear to be moderating in some areas with the hottest inflation; prices are still rising, but the pace is no longer accelerating on a percentage basis.

