(Bloomberg) -- Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced to four years behind bars for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his most famous client, porn star Stormy Daniels.

The sentence was handed down Thursday in Manhattan by US District Judge Jesse Furman as Avenatti, wearing tan prison garb and a white face mask, looked on.

A jury in February found Avenatti guilty of wire fraud and identity theft for intercepting advance payments to Daniels from the publisher of her planned memoir. The trial featured some theatrics, including Avenatti ditching his lawyer and personally cross-examining Daniels on the witness stand.

The California-based lawyer, who represented Daniels in an explosive lawsuit against Donald Trump when he was president, allegedly blew the stolen money on personal expenses, including payments on his Ferrari, while convincing Daniels in text messages that the publisher was to blame for her missing the cash.

Avenatti’s “cockamamie” scheme was an “incredible personal betrayal” of Daniels’s trust, Assistant US Attorney Matthew Podolsky told the judge. Daniels was proud of her book deal and needed the advance payments to “finance having her own home,” the prosecution said.

Before he was sentenced, Avenatti fought back tears as he described to the judge how he had “failed in a cataclysmic way” and will “forever be branded a disgraced lawyer.”

“I have brought embarrassment and ridicule upon myself and innocent third parties,” Avenatti said. “Some have forgiven me. Many -- most -- never will.”

It’s the second time Avenatti has been convicted since his lawsuit against Trump gave him a national profile. In 2020, another Manhattan jury found him guilty of trying to extort $25 million from Nike Inc. during settlement talks on behalf of another client. The start of his 2 1/2-year prison term in that case was delayed by the pandemic and scheduling conflicts.

One of those conflicts has been a third criminal case in federal court near Los Angeles, where he’s accused of stealing millions of dollars in settlement money from other clients. A judge earlier declared a mistrial in that case and ordered a new trial for July 26. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty.

Daniels was the government’s star witness in the New York theft case, testifying that Avenatti stole her money and lied to her about it for months. Avenatti added to the drama of the trial by grilling Daniels about her belief in the paranormal and her “visions” of ghosts, seeking to portray her as an unhinged liar.

Daniels alleged that she’d had a sexual relationship with Trump a decade before he became president. She was represented by Avenatti when she sued Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she signed after receiving a $130,000 hush-money payment just before the 2016 presidential election.

At his sentencing, Avenatti told the judge that the government’s claim that he took on Daniels’s case against Trump for fame and a national platform is “entirely untrue.” No other lawyer would take her case against the sitting president, who was a “threat” to democracy, he said.

“I took on her causes for all the right reasons,” Avenatti said.

The case is US v. Avenatti, 1:19-cr-00374, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

