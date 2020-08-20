(Bloomberg) -- Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg assailed President Donald Trump over his handling of the U.S. economy and urged Americans to vote in November for Bloomberg’s former rival for the Democratic nomination, Joe Biden.

“Donald says we should vote for him because the economy was great before the virus. Huh?” Bloomberg said Thursday in a speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

He said Biden and former President Barack Obama “created more jobs over their last three years than the Trump administration did over their first three, and economic growth was higher under Biden and Obama than under Trump. In fact, while Biden helped save 1 million auto industry jobs, Trump has lost 250,000 manufacturing jobs.”

“Why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg has committed to spending $60 million to help Democrats increase their House majority this year, a Bloomberg spokesperson said. That total includes $10 million announced last December to defend Democrats targeted because of their support for Trump’s impeachment.

”The two people running for president couldn’t be more different. One believes in facts and one does not,” Bloomberg said. “One listens to experts, the other thinks he knows everything.”

Bloomberg ended his short-lived presidential campaign in March and endorsed Biden.

“Tonight I’m not asking you to vote against Trump because he’s a bad guy. I’m urging you to vote against him because he’s done a bad job,” Bloomberg said. “Let’s put an end to this whole sorry chapter in American history.”

Bloomberg had a prime speaking slot on the final night of the convention, as one of the last speakers before Biden gave his acceptance speech.

