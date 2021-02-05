(Bloomberg) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres re-appointed Michael Bloomberg as his Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, in an effort to mobilize global action in the lead-up to a key climate conference in Scotland in November.

“Mr. Bloomberg will support the work of the secretary-general in growing and strengthening the coalition of governments, companies, cities and financial institutions committing to net-zero before 2050 in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement,” according to a statement released Friday by the UN.

As special envoy, Bloomberg will “engage government officials and members of the private sector and civil society to finalize and implement plans, particularly in high-emitting countries, industries and sectors, to vastly accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy,” according to the statement.

Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

A former New York mayor and longtime climate activist, Bloomberg has led efforts both in the U.S. and abroad to tackle climate change. He is the board president of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a global network of 97 major cities, and co-chair of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, a network of more than 10,000 cities and local governments.

He was first appointed as UN special envoy on cities and climate change in 2014 by then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

