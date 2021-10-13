(Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose huge, profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” denounced what he called U.S. class warfare and challenged the notion that the rich don’t pay enough taxes.

Burry said the wealthiest 1% paid a tax rate that’s seven times the one paid by the bottom 50%, in a tweet that asked if higher earners were due a tax cut. He also posted a series of tweets on a range of topics including the treatment of Covid-19, gender, and a defense of Donald Trump.

Burry, the head of Scion Asset Management, rose to prominence after his winning wagers against mortgages ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. He said in another tweet that “misinformation and persecution targeting conservatives now permeates society” and he accused the media, Big Tech, the intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service of being complicit.

Burry, who was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short,” was originally a doctor. After gaining his M.D. at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, he was an early adopter of discussing stock trades on online message boards and switched to professional investing.

