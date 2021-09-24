Michael Burry Says He Received Subpoena from SEC Over GameStop

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose bullish stance on GameStop Corp. in 2019 helped lay the foundations for the retail-investor frenzy, said Friday that he had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a part of an investigation involving the company.

“With all that’s going on in the world....,” Burry wrote in a tweet, attaching a copy of the SEC letter.

Read More: Michael Burry Calls GameStop Rally ‘Unnatural, Insane’

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.