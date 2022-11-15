20h ago
Michael Burry stake in QVC owner spurs biggest jump since 2019
Bloomberg News,
Michael Burry's hedge fund added one stock and dumped the rest
QVC parent Qurate Retail Inc. rallied the most in three years after Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management LLC reported a new stake in the home-shopping channel owner.
The stock surged as much as 24 per cent , the most intraday since November 2019, after Burry’s hedge fund added 5 million Class A shares valued at US$10.1 million, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The stake represents about 1.3 per cent of the company’s outstanding shares. Its Class B shares jumped as much as 66 per cent , the biggest gain since Aug. 15.
The hedge fund run by Burry -- who’s best known for betting against the housing market ahead of the 2008 crash -- also took positions in private prison company CoreCivic Inc. and rocket manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.