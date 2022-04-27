(Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry defended short sellers in a tweet that appeared to address Elon Musk’s delicate position of funding his buyout of Twitter Inc. using some of his Tesla Inc. stake.

Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion, partly funding the purchase with a $12.5 billion margin loan secured by Tesla shares. If the electric carmaker’s stock falls below $740, which it last did for a brief moment on Feb. 24, Musk may not have enough to cover the full loan, according to Bloomberg calculations. Musk may also need to sell Tesla shares to cover a $21 billion equity commitment he’s made for the purchase.

Shares of Tesla regained some ground Wednesday after slumping 12% on Tuesday to $876.42. About 2.9% of its float is sold short, according to data from S3 Partners.

The Tesla chief executive officer has previously criticized investors with a short position in the electric-vehicle maker, including Burry and Bill Gates, who Musk accused of having a $500 million short against the company in a series of tweets over the weekend.

Short sellers have nothing to do with the success or failure of the underlying company’s business, said Burry, who rose to fame when his successful bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis were featured in Michael Lewis’s book “The Big Short.”

“If I had pledged the majority of my shareholdings to support personal loans, I might hate short sellers too,” Burry said in the tweet, which was later deleted.

Burry’s Scion Asset Management closed out a short position in Tesla in the third quarter of 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.