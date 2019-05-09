(Bloomberg) -- Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, asked a New York state court to order the Trump Organization to turn over documents he says would show that the company promised to pay legal costs he incurred related to Congressional investigations, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and his own prosecution in Manhattan.

Cohen began serving a three year prison sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, violating campaign finance laws and bank fraud.

Trump Organization Calls Cohen Lawsuit a ‘Desperate Money-Grab’

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Dolmetsch in Federal Court in Manhattan at cdolmetsch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Heather Smith at hsmith26@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.