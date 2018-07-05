(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen hired Bill Clinton’s former lawyer, Lanny Davis, to help deal with a federal probe of Cohen’s businesses and finances.

“Like most of America, I have been following the matter regarding Michael Cohen with great interest," Davis said in a statement Thursday, confirming his representation of Cohen. "As an attorney, I have talked to Michael many times in the last two weeks. Then I read his words published on July 2, and I recognized his sincerity. Michael Cohen deserves to tell his side of the story -- subject, of course, to the advice of counsel.”

Davis joins Guy Petrillo, a former federal prosecutor in New York, who is also representing Cohen.

The New York Times had reported Cohen’s hiring of Davis earlier.

On July 2, ABC News published excerpts from an interview with Cohen in which he rejected Trump’s description of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe as a "witch hunt" and said he puts "family and country first" before protecting the president.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider, Andrew Martin

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.