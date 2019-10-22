(Bloomberg) -- A Southern California venture capitalist and campaign fundraiser who has been linked to President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen agreed to plead guilty to making almost $1 million in illegal campaign contributions.

Imaad Shah Zuberi, 49, also agreed to plead guilty to hiding he worked for foreign nationals while he lobbied U.S. government officials and to tax evasion, according to a statement Tuesday by the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

The New York Times reported in February that federal prosecutors questioned Cohen about Zuberi, who the paper said contributed $900,000 to Trump’s inaugural committee. Zuberi reportedly tried to hire Cohen as a consultant.

Zuberi ran a venture capital firm called Avenue Ventures and told foreign nationals and representatives of overseas governments he could use his influence in Washington to change U.S. foreign policy and help their businesses. Zuberi made campaign contributions that gave him access to high-level U.S. officials, some of whom took action to help his clients, according to the statement.

Most of Zuberi’s efforts were unsuccessful and in some cases he pocketed his clients’ money for his own personal use, prosecutors said.

“Mr. Zuberi’s multi-faceted scheme allowed him to line his pockets by concealing the fact that he was representing foreign clients, obtaining access for clients by making a long series of illegal contributions, and skimming money paid by his clients,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in the statement. “Mr. Zuberi circumvented laws designed to insulate U.S. policy and our election process from foreign intervention."

Zuberi took about $6.5 million from the government of Sri Lanka as part of a 2014 contract to help to rehabilitate that country’s image in the U.S., prosecutors said. Of that money, less than $850,000 went to lobbyists and public relations firms, while more than $5.65 million went to Zuberi and his wife, they said.

From 2012 through 2016, Zuberi made or solicited more than $250,000 in illegal campaign contributions, according to the U.S. statement.

He faces as long as 15 years in prison.

