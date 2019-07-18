(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors who probed campaign finance violations tied to Donald Trump’s presidential run examined whether others besides Michael Cohen gave false testimony, lied to investigators or otherwise obstructed justice.

The disclosure comes in a redacted footnote in court papers unsealed Thursday in Manhattan. Prosecutors in Manhattan informed U.S. District Judge William Pauley this week they had concluded their probe of campaign-finance violations and Pauley ordered the government’s letter and investigative materials unsealed.

Prosecutors have not announced any further charges beyond Cohen, an indication the inquiry will be shut down with no additional action. The end of the case removes a significant legal threat to the president’s business and executives close to him.

Other unsealed documents include search warrants, affidavits and court papers related to the case. Most of those were previously released with heavier redactions.

Cohen is serving three years in prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes. Prosecutors said the payments benefited the Trump campaign by keeping the accusations secret and that they violated U.S. law because they weren’t publicly disclosed. According to court papers, the reimbursements were classified as “legal expenses” and not as payments related to the campaign.

Cohen admitted paying off a woman who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, saying in a court hearing that he did so at Trump’s direction and that Trump’s company then repaid him. In addition to the $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Cohen also admitted making an illegal contribution of $150,000 to onetime Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Prosecutors have said two Trump company executives approved improper payments to Cohen. Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, testified before the grand jury under a grant of limited immunity.

To contact the reporters on this story: Christian Berthelsen in New York at cberthelsen1@bloomberg.net;Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net;David Voreacos in New York at dvoreacos@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net;Jeffrey D Grocott at jgrocott2@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.