Michael Cohen was released from prison ahead of a deadline imposed by a federal judge who said that the decision to end his home confinement was retaliation for a tell-all book he’s writing.

The former lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded guilty in 2018 to crimes tied to his work and was serving the rest of his sentence at home due to the pandemic before he was sent back to prison earlier this month. Cohen was released Friday from federal custody to his son and is heading home for the remainder of his three-year sentence, his lawyer Danya Perry said in an email.

A judge ordered Thursday that Cohen be freed after ruling that he had been abruptly returned to jail in retaliation over the planned book, which criticizes his ex-boss.

“With this release, the Trump administration would do well to remember that it cannot put someone in prison for writing a book critical of the president,” Vera Eidelman, staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which joined in the suit with Cohen, said in an email.