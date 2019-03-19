(Bloomberg) -- The documents used by federal prosecutors to justify an FBI raid in April 2018 on locations associated with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s one-time personal attorney, were released Tuesday by a court in New York.

Key Takeaways:

* Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Cohen began as early as July 18, 2017, when the FBI search warrant for Cohen’s gmail account for emails sent and received between Jan. 1, 2016 and that date. Mueller was appointed in May 2017, making Cohen a subject of interest from early on.

* Much remains blocked from view by the redactions. These include the name of the person who bought taxi medallions from Cohen, as well as additional details on alleged campaign finance violations.

* The U.S. investigation revealed that Cohen lied to and omitted material information as part of transactions designed to cover about $22 million he owed on taxi medallion loans from the banks, the government said. Prosecutors said the investigation revealed that Cohen lied about his income from consulting work in 2017 and significantly understated his assets. He also failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in received in monthly interest income and failed to inform banks that he had agreed to make a $3.8 million cash payment to a third party, investigators said.

Read the documents:

* Exhibit 1

* Exhibit 2

* Exhibit 3

* Exhibit 4

* Exhibit 5

* Exhibit 6

* Exhibit 7

* Exhibit 8

Background:

* Investigators seized more than 3.7 million items from Cohen, including numerous electronic devices, audio recordings and boxes of paper records.

* The raid captivated the nation, dominating news broadcasts and unleashing a wave of commentary about the danger records of the president’s longtime lawyer may pose to Trump, his company and his inner circle. Around the time, Cohen had said he would’ve taken a bullet from Trump. And Trump publicly declared that Cohen would never betray him. The day after the search, for example, Trump said on Twitter that "Attorney–client privilege is dead!" But over the next few months the relationship slowly deteriorated, punctuated by insults, before Cohen eventually pleading guilty last August to numerous felonies and stating that Trump directed him to commit campaign finance crimes.

* The FBI’s seizure of Cohen’s records continues to bear fruit for prosecutors. Last month, for example, Cohen testified to Congress that he’s in “constant” communication with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who continue to probe the constellation of entities that form the Trump Organization. Cohen gave examples of Trump’s business practices that could constitute bank and insurance fraud -- who he described as a racist, cheating con man -- and said there were other issues he couldn’t discuss because they were the subject of ongoing investigations. New York state authorities also have opened investigations into Trump-connected companies.

* Cohen, once a loyal Trump employee and one of his most dogged defenders, reports to prison in May to begin a three-year sentence. He is trying to reduce his sentence by dishing on Trump in hopes that prosecutors will request a judge to grant him leniency.

To contact the reporters on this story: Shahien Nasiripour in New York at snasiripour1@bloomberg.net;Greg Farrell in New York at gregfarrell@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net;Heather Smith at hsmith26@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.