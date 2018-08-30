(Bloomberg) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney who recently pleaded guilty to campaign-finance and tax crimes, has sold his interest in two Manhattan apartment buildings, public records show.

Cohen sold his stakes in 330 East 63rd St. and 133 Ave. D earlier this month, according to documents filed with New York City. The records show a combined sale price of almost $13 million, but that also accounts for Cohen’s share of the debt, a person familiar with the sales said. Cohen cleared about $7 million, according to the person. Cohen purchased his stakes in the properties in 2015.

The buyers were trusts connected to Eric Nelson, a co-investor in the buildings. It’s unclear if Cohen, a longtime real estate investor who has racked up high legal bills, needs the funds or plans to invest in different property. Nelson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

As the value of some of his biggest holdings -- taxi medallions -- plunged in response to the increased popularity of ride-sharing, Cohen’s finances have deteriorated. In New York, medallions values have plummeted as much as 80 percent in value since 2014.

Cohen and his wife, Laura, recently pledged their apartment in the Trump Park Avenue -- a 10th-floor unit combining three units -- as additional collateral to underpin millions of dollars of troubled debt held by Sterling National Bank of Montebello, New York.

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations and awaits sentencing in December. CNN reported Wednesday that Cohen was “resigned to the fact that he’s going to go to jail for some time,” citing an unidentified person familiar with Cohen’s thinking.

Cohen declined to comment.

