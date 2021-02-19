(Bloomberg) -- MSD Acquisition Corp., backed by billionaire Michael Dell’s family office, MSD Partners, filed to raise $500 million in a blank-check deal.

The special purpose acquisition company plans to focus on targets in high-growth sectors including technology and media, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

MSD Partners has committed to a $50 million forward purchase agreement, a $10-per-unit private placement that will be sold when the SPAC finds a target, the document showed. Dell, founder of computer-maker Dell Technologies Inc., is a strategic adviser.

The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer Gregg Lemkau, CEO of MSD Partners and a former co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

MSD Acquisition is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol MSDA. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are advising the offering.

