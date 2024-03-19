(Bloomberg) -- Michael Dell is unloading shares in his namesake computer company for the first time in almost three years as Dell Technologies Inc.‘s stock soars on artificial-intelligence optimism.

Dell’s chief executive officer has been selling on a near daily basis since March 6 and has now disposed of more than 4 million shares worth about $465 million, according to Bloomberg calculations.

He still owns half of the Texas-based company, the largest asset behind his $94.2 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A spokesperson for Dell’s family office DFO Management declined to comment.

Dell’s shares jumped 32% on March 1 to a record high after the company reported sales and profit that beat analyst’s estimates, fueled by demand for technology that can support AI applications. The stock gained 40% this year through Monday’s close.

Read More: Dell Soars to Record Fueled by Excitement for AI Prospects

Dell, 59, who founded the company in 1984 while a student at the University of Texas at Austin, joins a growing number of tech billionaires selling stakes in their companies, including Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel.

--With assistance from Jack Witzig.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.