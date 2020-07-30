(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. appeals court in Washington said it would reconsider a ruling by a three-judge panel that ordered the dismissal of a criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

The decision to grant a so-called en banc hearing revives a case that has raised questions about the independence of the Justice Department under the president.

The court set arguments for Aug. 11 and said in a one-page order that the “parties should be prepared to address whether there are ‘no other adequate means to attain the relief’ desired.”

