Jul 30, 2020
Michael Flynn Dismissal Will Be Heard by Full Appeals Court
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. appeals court in Washington said it would reconsider a ruling by a three-judge panel that ordered the dismissal of a criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn.
The decision to grant a so-called en banc hearing revives a case that has raised questions about the independence of the Justice Department under the president.
The court set arguments for Aug. 11 and said in a one-page order that the “parties should be prepared to address whether there are ‘no other adequate means to attain the relief’ desired.”
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.