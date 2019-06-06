(Bloomberg) -- Michael Flynn, who is awaiting sentencing for lying to investigators at the outset of what became Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, replaced the lawyers who have represented him since he was charged and pleaded guilty in 2017.

The disclosure came in a Washington federal court filing on Thursday. The retired U.S. Army general was to be punished by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in December. The punishment was postponed after Sullivan learned that Flynn, who was President Donald Trump’s original national security adviser, was still cooperating with prosecutors and told Flynn he wouldn’t get the full benefit of that assistance until it was complete.

In his filing, Flynn told the court he was replacing attorney Robert Kelner and another Covington & Burling LLP lawyer with new counsel, which he didn’t identify.

Kelner declined to comment on the switch.

