(Bloomberg) -- An attorney for ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn told a U.S. judge Tuesday that prosecutors improperly withheld evidence that would undermine the criminal case against the former aide to President Donald Trump.

Lawyer Sidney Powell launched that broadside during a Washington federal court hearing concerning whether prosecutors had met their legal obligation to provide information to the defense and when Flynn should be sentenced for lying to federal agents.

Over Powell’s objection, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan set what he called a target sentencing date of Dec. 18. That’s a year after Flynn’s original sentencing date, which went awry amid questions about whether he had fully discharged his duty to cooperate with prosecutors after agreeing to plead guilty in December 2017.

While Powell said she did not intend for Flynn to withdraw his plea, the evidence withheld by prosecutors would show “the entire prosecution should be dismissed for government misconduct.”

Justice Department attorney Brandon Van Grack disputed that account and told the judge the government had complied with its legal obligations.

