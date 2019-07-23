(Bloomberg) -- Bijan Kian was convicted by a federal jury of secretly acting as an agent of the Turkish government while working with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, his onetime business partner.

The criminal case against Kian, who co-founded Flynn Intelligence Group, was one of several to grow out of the special counsel’s investigation of foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. That investigation cast a light on foreign agents operating in the U.S. without registering, an offense that has been prosecuted rarely.

The verdict on Tuesday came a day before Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to appear before Congress for the first time since he completed his investigation. Mueller secured a guilty plea from Flynn and referred the Kian case to federal prosecutors in Alexandria, Virginia. Jurors there deliberated for less than a day before handing down their two-count conviction.

