(Bloomberg) -- Michael Jordan and his eponymous Jordan Brand named legal and voter rights groups as the first recipients of their $100 million pledge to the Black community.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Formerly Incarcerated, Convicted Peoples and Families Movement will each receive $1 million, Jordan said Wednesday in a statement. Black Voters Matter, a charity that focuses on increasing voter registration and turnout, will get $500,000.

The former National Basketball Association great said the priority areas for his philanthropy will be social and economic justice, as well as education and awareness causes. His Jordan Brand of sneakers and clothing is produced by Nike Inc.

“I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan Family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S.,” said Jordan, who is principal owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

On Tuesday, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, announced a $1.7 billion donation to causes such as racial equity, climate change and public health.

