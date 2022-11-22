(Bloomberg) -- WatchBox, the pre-owned luxury watch dealer backed by a squad of NBA greats and Wall Street investor Bill Ackman, forecast sales will increase to more than $400 million this year as collectors buy pricier and rarer timepieces.

Revenue will rise by about 33% in 2022 despite a pullback in prices for the most sought-after models from Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, according to WatchBox Chief Executive Officer Justin Reis.

WatchBox customers are buying more expensive watches, with independent brands such as F.P. Journe accounting for a larger percentage of sales.

“That’s been the fastest-growing segment of our business, the $25,000 price point and up,” Reis said in an interview.

Prices for trophy watches such as ceramic bezel Rolex Daytonas, Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711s and blue-dial Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks, have been falling on second-hand markets since April. That’s after an unprecedented surge in 2021 that continued during the first three months of this year.

NBA Backers

WatchBox was founded in 2017 and counts former NBA champion Michael Jordan, as well as current league stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul as investors, and it sells pre-owned timepieces online and in person at lounges in the US, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Based in Philadelphia, WatchBox is among the biggest dealers and promoters of independent watch brands such F.P. Journe, MB&F and De Bethune, a Swiss brand founded in 2002 that WatchBox bought a majority stake in last year. The most expensive De Bethune watch currently listed on the WatchBox site has a price tag of 273,440 Swiss francs ($285,000).

Small independent brands now account for about 33% of WatchBox’s business while Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe make up about half of overall sales.

WatchBox co-founder and executive chairman Danny Govberg said he started collecting F.P. Journe watches about eight years ago.

“I fell in love with the look, the aesthetics, the quality. And what I really fell in love with was the true scarcity,” Govberg said in a separate interview.

F.P. Journe makes about 900 watches a year with sales of about 35 million francs, according to Morgan Stanley estimates. In contrast, Rolex is estimated to make close to 1 million watches a year with sales of about 8 billion francs.

Govberg said WatchBox, through its website, in videos and in articles aimed at its well-heeled clients, has helped educate collectors about F.P. Journe and other brands.

“We recognized that the messages of these independents just wasn’t getting out,” he said.

At a recent Christie’s auction in Geneva, two F.P. Journe watches were sold for 3.1 million francs and 1.9 million francs each.

WatchBox has raised more than $250 million from investors since its founding, including a $165 million funding round a year ago from the group that included Jordan, Antetokounmpo and Ackman. That valued the company at slightly less than $1 billion at the time, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reis said WatchBox has no plans, in the short term, to sell shares to the public.

“Our plan right now is to stay private and to utilize private capital as best as possible,” he said.

