Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand, produced by Nike Inc., released a joint statement Friday pledging to donate US$100 million over 10 years to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

Jordan has previously been criticized in the past for what was seen as his reluctance to advocate for social causes.

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

The pledge is the latest from corporate America in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody — an incident that has sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. On Wednesday Bank of America Corp. pledged US$1 billion over four years to address economic and racial inequality, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. created a US$10-million fund “to help address racial and economic injustice.”