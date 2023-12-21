(Bloomberg) -- Michael Platt’s BlueCrest Capital Management lost much of a legal fight with British authorities over the tax treatment of a pay plan designed to retain some of the fund’s senior traders.

BlueCrest’s traders must pay income tax on a partnership incentive plan dating back to 2008, UK appeal judges said in a ruling last week. The investment firm had attempted to claim that “special capital” awarded to billionaire Platt and others should be treated as corporation tax, which has a lower tax rate.

The family office and Britain’s tax office have been in a series of disputes with at least two other cases before London’s courts recently. HMRC originally opened tax inquiries into BlueCrest as far back as 2010, according to the judgment.

In this case, HMRC successfully challenged the treatment of the incentive award, which the court described as a “bespoke piece of tax planning.” BlueCrest called the award “special capital,” which was paid out to traders to ensure they remained at the fund and to help prevent poaching by others.

“It is important not to be mesmerised by the word “capital” in the phrase “special capital.” The phrase is no more than a label,” Judge Launcelot Henderson said in the ruling. “In fact, special capital was nothing of the sort.”

The tax authority did however fail to persuade the court in a linked appeal over the full division of profits after the judges ruled that the Bluecrest arrangements did not give traders the overall right to share in the profits of the partnership.

Still, HMRC said it was “pleased” with the Court of Appeal’s decision. “We are committed to pursuing those who use contrived arrangements to avoid paying their share of tax,” a spokesman said. Lawyers for BlueCrest declined to comment.

BlueCrest brought in the pay incentive plans in 2008. Until then, the fund had no ability to defer awards, leading to difficulties in the even it needed to claw back profits. The judges said BlueCrest had made awards to traders in 2006 and 2007, but then been unable to claw the sums back when the same traders made significant losses a year later.

The plan gave the firm additional “bargaining power” if a trader chose to leave the fund since the possibility of receiving the potential award would be forfeited, the judges said.

