(Bloomberg) -- Michael Sabia will step down as chief executive officer of the Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec at the beginning of February, one year before his term at Canada’s second-biggest pension manager was due to end.

“I know that I am leaving CDPQ and its people in a strong position to seize the many opportunities that lie ahead for them as I move on to my next challenge,” Sabia said in a statement, who is moving on to lead the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

Caisse refocused on long term and fundamental value drivers following the 2008 financial crisis under Sabia, according to the statement

The pension fund returned 9.9% annually over the past 10 years, nearly tripling assets under management to C$326.7 billion ($247 billion)

As of December, 64% of CDPQ’s assets were invested in global markets versus 32% in 2009

Sabia introduced a new vision for CDPQ’s investments in Quebec by reconciling the two aspects of its mission: generating optimal returns and contributing to Quebec’s economic development, statement says

In 2017, Sabia and his team created an investment strategy to address climate change and said this year that its portfolio would be carbon-neutral by 2050

CDPQ’s Board has retained an international firm to help it select its next chief

“To ensure an orderly transition, we intend to conclude the process at the beginning of 2020 with the appointment of a successor approved by the government,” chairman Robert Tessier said

To contact the reporter on this story: Paula Sambo in Toronto at psambo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jacqueline Thorpe at jthorpe23@bloomberg.net, ;Nikolaj Gammeltoft at ngammeltoft@bloomberg.net, Divya Balji

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.