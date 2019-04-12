(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Michael Saunders has been reappointed to the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee for a second term, the U.K. Treasury said.

The former Citigroup economist, who joined the MPC in 2016, will now serve a second three-year stint as an external member ending in August 2022, the Treasury said in an emailed statement Friday. Considered one of the group’s most hawkish members, he was at the vanguard of both the central bank’s interest rate hikes in the past decade.

Anil Kashyap was also reappointed to his role on the Financial Policy Committee and will serve until the end of September 2022.

Both Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and BOE Governor Mark Carney said they were “delighted” by the decisions.

