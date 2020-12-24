(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Odd Lots (Spotify) Subscribe to Odd Lots (Apple Podcasts)

This past summer, the business intelligence software company MicroStrategy made waves when it put some of its extra cash into Bitcoin. Then, as Bitcoin ran up, it bought more, and the stock has now soared thanks to the bet. But what's the reasoning behind the move? We speak with MicroStrategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, on why he thinks Bitcoin is the best reserve asset for any company.

