Michael Sprung, president of Sprung Investment Management

FOCUS: Canadian large cap stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Last year ended on a positive note, but as 2024 gets underway there are a number of issues that will affect the capital markets. Ongoing geopolitical instability, most notably highlighted by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, threatens to spread into other jurisdictions, while tensions between autocratic and democratic nations escalate.



While inflation has receded since 2022 after the intervention by central banks that raised interest rates, it is by no means certain that inflation has been tamed. Inflationary trends driven by deglobalization, decarbonization and demographics will continue to push prices higher, unless there is a major productivity improvement. High debt levels have led to growing insolvencies following rising debt levels in consumer, business and government agencies.



In this environment, volatility in the capital markets is likely to continue as investors react to conflicting signals. Fundamentals will be key in positioning portfolios to weather the uncertainty in the year ahead.

TOP PICKS:

Arc Resources (ARX TSX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada, primarily in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. Arc is a well-managed and well-capitalized exploration and development company consistently returning a high level of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The Attachie project is progressing on schedule and on budget. We anticipate that funds available for shareholders will continue to grow through 2024. At current levels, the stock yields around 3.4 per cent.

George Weston (WN TSX)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T) the leading grocery chain in Canada, and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart name. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. Given the strong position of Loblaw in consumer staples and the defensive real estate operations with grocery-anchored retail, Weston is well situated in the current environment. At current prices, the stock yields 1.7 per cent.

Enbridge (ENB TSX)

Enbridge owns and operates the world's longest crude oil and pipeline system, Canada's largest gas distribution network in Ontario, and additional oil and gas transmission, gathering, storage and processing assets. Following the $14-billion acquisition of three U.S. gas utilities from Dominion Energy Inc., there was some concern as to how Enbridge would finance the transaction. The company issued $4.6 billion in equity and $3.7 billion in hybrids/LT debt. In addition, Enbridge sold its 50-per-cent stake in the Alliance natural gas pipeline and its 42.7 per cent interest in Aux Sable's U.S. assets for $3.1 billion. Enbridge has a considerable backlog of projects that will contribute to increasing cash flows and dividends. At current prices, the stock yields around 7.5 per cent.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ARX TSX Y N Y WN TSX N N Y ENB TSX Y N Y

PAST PICKS: NOVEMBER 2, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada (RY TSX)

Then: $125.72

Now: $135.30

Return: 8 per cent

Total Return: 12 per cent

Suncor Energy (SU TSX)

Then: $46.66

Now: $44.13

Return: -5 per cent

Total Return: 0.4 per cent

Fortis (FTS TSX)

Then: $53.09

Now: $56.07

Return: 6 per cent

Total Return: 11 per cent