MARKET OUTLOOK

After a dismal end to last year, global stock markets rebounded in the first quarter making up much of the ground lost in the final quarter of 2018. The underpinnings of this sudden reversal in sentiment are less clear. There appears to be a disconnect between the direction of the stock markets and the direction of the global economies. Economists continue to moderate the outlook for future growth. The issues that vexed the markets in 2018 remain and in many cases, those issues have deteriorated even further.

Helicopter governments and their agencies have managed to postpone a recession for some time and may do so for a while yet. Eventually, the capitalist forces of creative destruction will take hold and the excesses of the past 10 years will be dealt with. We view this as a time to be very cautious. Investments in companies with strong financial positions and strong management are the order of the day.

TOP PICKS

ROYAL BANK (RY.TO)

Last purchased on March 14, 2019 at $102.71.

Royal Bank is Canada's largest financial institution, with a market capitalization around $150 billion. The scale of the bank is an advantage in mass-market banking. Management is intent on maintaining their lead and improving market share through investing heavily in technology and its distribution network. Investment is also being directed towards retail growth in the U.S. As these investments mature, the bank should benefit from positive operating leverage leading to greater profitability and future dividend increases. The current yield of 3.8 per cent is attractive and longer-term capital appreciation will accrue to patient investors.

ENCANA CORPORATION (ECA.TO)

Last purchased on April 30, 2019 at $9.44.

Encana has refocused its operations over the last few years and the company is now a North American oil and gas producer with major interests in Canadian Montney fields and the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Andarko and Duvernay plays in the U.S. The recent acquisition of Newfield enhances the company's opportunities to create value. We expect further dispositions of non-core assets, dividend increases and share buybacks will coincide with future production growth.

HUDBAY MINERALS (HBM.TO)

Last purchased on September 8, 2017 at $9.41.

Hudbay provides investors with strong leverage to copper and zinc, both of which have strong longer-term supply/demand fundamentals. Hudbay's flagship copper mine, Constancia, is performing well and expectations are Pampacancha will start contributing materially in 2019. Growth in the next few years will stem from expanded copper, zinc and precious metal production. Gold production is anticipated to improve at Lalor as exploration and mine optimization continue. Rosemont permitting continues with construction anticipated 2019 to 2021, possibly with a joint venture partner.

At current levels, Hudbay is selling at a significant discount to its peers. However, recent shareholder activism has over-shadowed the strategic enhancement of the company's operations in the last few years. We believe that the discounted price of the shares relative to its peers will narrow once the proxy battle is over.

PAST PICKS: APRIL 16, 2018

VERMILION ENERGY (VET.TO)

Then: $42.75

Now: $33.47

Return: -22%

Total return: -15%

ENERCARE (ECI.TO)

Acquired by BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE (BIP_u.TO) on Oct. 18, 2018.

Then: $17.65

Now: $28.99

Return: 64%

Total return: 68%

ROYAL BANK (RY.TO)

Then: $96.39

Now: $106.49

Return: 10%

Total return: 16%

Total return average: 23%

