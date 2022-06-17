(Bloomberg) -- Michel David-Weill, the Paris-born heir to the Lazard banking dynasty who ran the investment bank during its last quarter century as a closely held family business before his successor, Bruce Wasserstein, took it public in 2005, has died. He was 89.

He died Thursday night in New York, Lazard Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Ken Jacobs said.

Known as the Sun King for his monarchical ascendance and grip on power, David-Weill presided over Lazard Freres & Co. while it was pre-eminent in the field of mergers and acquisitions, though he often left the deal-making to others. He was a billionaire who loved art and cigars and earned enemies with his sometimes-abrasive interpersonal skills in business.

He “reveled in old-fashioned autocracy” and required Lazard partners to come before him each year “to plead on bended knee” for the pay package they thought they deserved, William D. Cohan wrote in “The Last Tycoons: The Secret History of Lazard Freres & Co.” (2007).

As head of Lazard’s New York City office from 1977 to 2005, ultimately leading Lazard worldwide, David-Weill made the firm leaner and more centralized while increasing profits. He took the reins after Andre Meyer, Lazard’s legendary leader for three decades, was diagnosed with cancer in 1977.

Making his mark early, David-Weill demoted seven partners, raided Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. for new talent and took the first steps toward integrating the firm’s independently run offices in New York City, Paris and London. His work to unify the three so-called Houses of Lazard, all of them dating from the 19th century, under a single global firm was completed in 2000, when they were merged to form Lazard LLC.

Revitalizes Lazard

“Little more than a year after David-Weill arrived on the scene, Lazard regained the vital element it had lost: a sense of purpose,” Cary Reich wrote in “Financier,” his 1983 biography of Meyer.

Months before his death in 1979, Meyer told Reich: “Michel David-Weill is certainly a very intelligent boy. He has worked with me for many years, and he has up to now followed the principles that have been mine.”

David-Weill worked closely with another Meyer protege, Felix Rohatyn, known as Felix the Fixer for his role in the mergers-and-acquisitions boom that began in the 1960s. Rohatyn, Meyer’s first choice as a successor, had turned down the opportunity to head the firm, in part because of the time he was devoting to helping New York City avoid bankruptcy.

Partnership Ends

David-Weill and Rohatyn both wanted to keep Lazard a private partnership, one of the last on Wall Street.

A series of high-level defections in the 1990s -- by, among others, Edouard Stern, David-Weill’s onetime son-in-law, who would later be shot to death by his lover, and Steve Rattner, who departed to work in private equity -- left David-Weill with limited options for his own successor. In 2001, he announced that he would cede day-to-day management the following year to Wasserstein, the Wall Street dealmaker who had sold his firm, Wasserstein Perella & Co., to Dresdner Bank.

Still chairman, David-Weill fought a losing battle against Wasserstein’s plan to take Lazard public. The initial public offering in May 2005, which raised $855 million, marked the end of David-Weill’s tenure, with Wasserstein becoming chairman and chief executive officer of Lazard Ltd. David-Weill’s consolation prize was the $1.62 billion payout he had demanded for the 36% stake held by him, the holding company he controlled, and other founding partners.

Lush Life

In 2000, Forbes magazine estimated that David-Weill had a net worth of $2.2 billion and “controlled businesses worth five times as much.” He owned residences in Manhattan, Paris and Cap d’Antibes in southeastern France.

He married the former Helene Lehideux, who was a niece of the French consular general in New York City, Jean de Lagarde, in 1956. She worked as president of Les Arts Decoratifs in Paris, one of the largest decorative arts museums in the world, after 10 years as president of the Friends of the Centre Pompidou.

They had four daughters, Beatrice, Cecile, Natalie and Agathe.

David-Weill was a connoisseur of classical and modern art, with a special taste for French painting of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. He and his wife made ARTnews magazine’s lists of the world’s 200 top collectors.

The couple’s apartment on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue had rooms filled with astonishing works of art, Danny Danziger wrote in his book, “Museum: Behind the Scenes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art” (2008).

“I think it’s very important to have art in the world,” David-Weill told Danziger. “I am somebody who is not terribly impressed by people. The only thing which is really exceptional about humans is art. Apart from that, we are animals.”

Family Financiers

Michel Alexandre David-Weill was born in Paris on Nov. 23, 1932, the first of two children of Pierre David-Weill and his wife, the former Berthe Haardt.

He was the grandson of David Weill, a financier and philanthropist so celebrated he had changed his name to David-Weill (pronounced “dah-vid vay”). And he was the great-grandson of Alexandre Weill, who, in 1856, had moved to the US to join Lazard Freres & Co., which his cousins had created as a dry-goods importer before moving into banking and finance.

He and his sister, with their mother, spent World War II in the south of France, hiding from the Nazis. To conceal their Jewish heritage, they were baptized and raised as Catholics. They returned to Paris after the war, then joined David-Weill’s father in New York City in 1946. As an adult, David-Weill didn’t consider himself particularly religious, and he made charitable donations to both Catholic and Jewish causes, according to Cohan’s book.

Making Partner

David-Weill graduated from the Lycee Francais bilingual private school in Manhattan and from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris, also known as Sciences Po. He joined Lazard’s Paris house -- Lazard Freres et Cie. -- in 1956, following apprenticeships arranged by his father and grandfather at Lehman Brothers and Brown Brothers Harriman. He became a partner in 1961.

With the New York office dominated by Meyer and Rohatyn, David-Weill spent most of his time from 1965 to 1977 in Paris, where he became managing partner when his father died in 1975. That same year, Meyer, battling pancreatic cancer, began ceding day-to-day management in New York, first to a committee, then to Donald Cook, a past chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and CEO of American Electric Power.

Finally, in 1977, after one last effort to give the top job to Rohatyn, Meyer turned to David-Weill, who became senior partner in New York while retaining that title in Paris.

‘Only Person’

“Maybe, in truth, he was the only person with all of the required legitimacy, authority and DNA,” Cohan wrote.

Shuttling between the Lazard houses in New York and Paris, David-Weill was a regular on the supersonic Concorde. He would reserve both front-row seats, one for him “and the other for his slim Louis Vuitton briefcase,” Cohan wrote.

In a 1981 interview with Euromoney, David-Weill gave himself high marks for improving the firm’s direction.

“In New York, if you had asked people around Wall Street if I could have been successful, I think the answer would have been no,” he said. “They would have told you three years ago that the idea of sending a young Frenchman, nice, wealthy, relatively well educated, into a jungle like Wall Street, and especially into a jungle like Lazard Freres that was full of talented but very difficult personalities, was ludicrous.”

Global Brand

In 1984, David-Weill took a step toward uniting the global Lazard brand by entering a partnership with S. Pearson & Son Plc, which until then held a 79% stake in Lazard’s London house. Under the deal, Lazard Partners, a new entity led by David-Weill, took a 50% stake in the London office, as well as interests in the New York and Paris houses. David-Weill bought out Pearson’s interest in 1999.

David-Weill’s losing battle against Wasserstein, a self-made billionaire 15 years his junior known for the killer instinct he brought to deal-making, marked a generational turning point in the finance profession.

“He was afraid of sharing power and tried his very best -- and succeeded -- in expelling me,” David-Weill told Portfolio magazine for a 2008 article. “That is his nature. He is a man of solitary power.” Wasserstein died in 2009, at 61, after being hospitalized for an irregular heartbeat.

In his interview with Portfolio, David-Weill said he held “two contradictory feelings” toward Lazard and Wasserstein: “satisfaction because the firm is alive and doing pretty well, and regret because it is always hard to see a place you devoted your life to ignore you.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.