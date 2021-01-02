(Bloomberg) -- Michele Evans, a top executive at Lockheed Martin Corp. who worked with major weapons systems, died on Jan. 1, the aerospace company announced. She was 55.

The family hasn’t released a cause of death, Joseph LaMarca Jr., a company spokesman, told Bloomberg News. The cause wasn’t related to the coronavirus, he said.

Evans, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, led a significant number of programs in support of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy, the company said in a statement. Evans had more than 34 years of experience in the defense and aerospace industry, the company said.

She was responsible at various times for multiple platform programs including the A-10 weapons system as well as avionics programs on the C-130 and F-35.

“Michele led some of the most important programs that ensure the security of our nation and its allies and help make our world a safer place,” Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Officer James Taiclet said in the statement.

Evans graduated magna cum laude from Clarkson University in New York with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, and later became a member of Clarkson’s Coulter School of Engineering Advisory Board. She served on the boards of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and Girls Inc., a non-profit group dedicated to empowering girls and young women.

