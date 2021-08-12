(Bloomberg) -- Michelin has added 12 establishments to its Singapore “Bib Gourmand” list of eateries that offer value for the money.

The list has 69 venues in total this year for the Singapore guide, Michelin said in a statement Thursday, with three restaurants and nine hawker stalls comprising the new entries. The Bib Gourmand category, which was created in 1997, is granted by Michelin’s inspectors to places that offer diners very good value for money, with a complete and high-quality menu priced at a maximum of S$45 ($33), according to the statement.

The new entrants in the Singapore list include Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee, which serves prawn noodles in both soup and fried options, and The Coconut Club which enriches dishes such as nasi lemak with coconuts imported from Malaysia. The newly added hawker establishments offer popular Singaporean fare such as bak kut teh or pork rib soup, laksa, and sliced fish soup.

The food and beverage industry in Singapore continued to play an essential role in keeping people from all walks of life fed and supported during the pandemic, according to Michelin, which lauded the resilience of establishments which stayed afloat and adapted to relevant technological tools.

“Their tenacity to brave through these uncertain times has been a source of strength to everyone and this uniquely Singapore’s hawker culture is a source of pride to the nation,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

Here’s a list of the other new entrants:

Kotuwa

Fei Fei Roasted Noodle

Heng Heng Cooked Food

Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh

Soh Kee Cooked Food

Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh

Hainan Zi

Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh

Jun Yuan House Of Fish

Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge

