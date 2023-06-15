(Bloomberg) -- The Michelin Guide has named 19 new eateries on the Bib Gourmands, its value-for-money list, in Singapore.

There are 79 names on the list in total versus 67 last year, Michelin said in a statement Thursday. Two of the new entries are restaurants, while 17 are hawker stalls. The Bib Gourmand category, which was created in 1997, is granted by Michelin’s inspectors to places that offer diners very good value for money on a gourmet experience.

New names include The Coconut Club restaurant that features regional specialty nasi lemak and Kok Sen, which offers dishes including prawn paste chicken. Hawker-center stall newcomers to the list include Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon in the Whampoa Market Place, Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari in the Adam Food Centre, and Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice in the Chong Pang Market and Food Centre.

“The inspection team has discovered a great number of hawker stalls with flavorsome dishes from different ethnic groups, each with their own secret recipes,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, in the statement. “Beyond taste, these gems are also an inheritance of culture, which serves as a strong positioning of Singapore’s cuisine to both locals and tourists.”

Here’s a list of the new entrants:

Restaurants

Kok Sen

The Coconut Club

Hawker Stalls

Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle in Adam Food Centre

Bahrakath Mutton Soup in Adam Food Centre

Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon in Whampoa Market Place

Cheok Kee in Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre

Du Du Shou Shi in Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre

Heng Kee in Hong Lim Market & Food Centre

Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mee in Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre

Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice in Chong Pang Market and Food Centre

Kwee Heng in Newton Food Centre

Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee in 51 Old Airport Road Market

No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow in Zion Riverside Food Centre

Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari in Adam Food Centre

Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee in Whampoa Market Place

Soon Huat in North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre

Spinach Soup in Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre

Tai Seng Fish Soup in Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre

Young Chun Wan Ton Noodle in 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre

