(Bloomberg) -- The Michelin Guide has named nine new eateries on the Bib Gourmands, its value-for-money list, in Singapore.

There are 67 names on the list in total, with five of the new entries comprising restaurants, while three are hawker center stalls and one is a street food establishment, Michelin said in a statement Tuesday. The Bib Gourmand category, which was created in 1997, is granted by Michelin’s inspectors to places that offer diners very good value for money on a gourmet experience, according to the statement.

New names include Fool, a wine bar from Chef-Owner Rishi Naleendra and Group Beverage Manager Vinodhan Veloo -- also in the team behind Michelin-starred Cloudstreet -- as well as Kelantan Kway Chap - Pig Organ Soup in the Berseh Food Centre and street food stall Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun in Beach Road.

Singapore just in the past few months has emerged from many of its pandemic-related restrictions, and the Michelin statement pointed to a “healthy recovery” the economic activities and daily life of the city-state.

“With this selection of newly awarded Bib Gourmand locations, we celebrate the dynamism of the local food industry, which has neither lost at all its passion, nor its quality of offerings,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, in the statement.

Here’s a list of the new entrants:

Restaurants

Cumi Bali

Fool

One Prawn & Co

Unagi Tei

Un-Yang-Kor-Dai

Hawker Stalls

Kelantan Kway Chap - Pig Organ Soup in the Berseh Food Centre

Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle at the Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre in Toa Payoh

Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles at the Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre in Toa Payoh

Street Food Stall

Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun in Beach Road

Click here for last year’s list.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.