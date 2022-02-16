Michelin Picks a New 3-Star Restaurant and Adds Five 2-Stars in Latest Guide to Great Britain and Ireland

(Bloomberg) -- L’Enclume wins three-star status in the new Michelin guide for Great Britain and Ireland, joining seven others that retained their status.

The restaurant in Cartmel in England’s Lake District from Chef Simon Rogan was promoted from two-star status as it celebrates its 20th year, Michelin said. It cited the eatery’s establishment of its own farm, adding that “an enormous amount of time and creativity goes into every superbly crafted, stimulating dish, which makes eating at this highly accomplished restaurant a truly memorable experience.”

The long-running guide announced its ratings for London, England, Scotland and Ireland on Feb. 16. in a digital broadcast.

“Following the win of our second star nine years ago a third star has always been front of mind and something we’ve been striving for every day,” Rogan said in a statement.

There were five additions at the two star level. Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen is a new addition to the Guide. The Clove Club from Chef Isaac McHale, Ikoyi from Chef Jeremy Chan, Chef Damien Grey’s Liath and Chef Gareth Ward’s Ynyshir all moved up from one-star status.

Last year, for the first time, Michelin bestowed three stars on women-led restaurants in the U.K. The awards went to Core by Clare Smyth and Hélène Darroze at the Connaught. That didn’t change this year; Smyth retained her three stars despite opening her first new restaurant outside the U.K., Oncore by Clare Smyth, in Sydney.

Dublin was a winner, with two of its restaurants — Chapter One and Liath — achieving two-star status. Ynyshir put Wales onto the two-star list.

The stars represent a welcome blast of attention for restaurants in London which were wacked by the surge in Omicron cases during the traditionally busy pre-Christmas season. Noted chef Tom Kerridge lost 654 reservations in less than a week at his restaurants in mid December.

A rating of three stars is given for “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey,” according to Michelin. Two stars represent “excellent cooking, worth a detour.” One star is for “high-quality cooking, worth a stop.” Michelin also has a list of Bib Gourmands, for good-value, inexpensive restaurants. This year, there were 16 new Bib Gourmand spots around England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

Guides from Michelin date back to 1900; initially they focused on practicality with information like street maps and places to stop for fuel. They evolved to their signature red-bound books of restaurant listings. In 2021, the guides went to an all digital format.

Below are the winners in the three-star and two-star categories and the one-star establishments in London.

**Indicates a new entry.

Three Stars

Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, LondonCore by Clare Smyth, LondonGordon Ramsay, LondonHélène Darroze at the Connaught, London**L’Enclume, Cartmel, EnglandSketch (the Lecture Room & Library), LondonFat Duck, Bray, EnglandWaterside Inn, Bray, England

Two Stars

A. Wong, LondonAimsir, Celbridge, IrelandAndrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, AuchterarderClaude Bosi at Bibendum, London** Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin**The Clove Club, Shoreditch, LondonDa Terra, LondonDinner by Heston Blumenthal, LondonHand and Flowers, Marlow**Ikoyi, St James’s, LondonKitchen Table, LondonLa Dame de Pic London, LondonLe Gavroche, LondonLe Manoir aux Quat' Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, Great Milton**Liath, Blackrock, DublinMidsummer House, CambridgeMoor Hall, AughtonPatrick Guilbaud, Dublin, IrelandRaby Hunt, SummerhouseRestaurant Sat Bains, NottinghamStory, London**Ynyshir, Machynlleth, Powys

One-Star Restaurants (London)

AmayaAnglerBarrafinaBehindBenaresBratCasa FofōChez BruceCity SocialClub GasconCornerstoneDining Room at The GoringDysart Petersham,Elystan StreetEndo at The Rotunda** Evelyn's TableFive Fields** Frog by Adam HandlingGalvin La ChapelleGymkhanaHakkasan Hanway PlaceHakkasan MayfairHarwood ArmsHIDE**JamavarKaiKitchen W8** KolLa TrompetteLeroy, ShoreditchLocanda LocatelliLyle'sMãosMarcusMuranoMusePétrus by Gordon RamsayPied à TerrePollen Street SocialPortlandQuilonRitz RestaurantRiver CaféSaborSeven Park PlaceSO|LA** SollipSt JohnThe GlasshouseThe NinthTrinityTrishna**TrivetUmuVeeraswamy** Wild Honey St James

(Specifies the one-star list is for London alone.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.