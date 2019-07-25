(Bloomberg) -- Michelin stuck to its annual targets while joining a chorus of car-parts makers in cautioning the rest of year would be tougher than expected.

The French tiremaker, formally known as Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin, sees volumes growth in line with global market trends and rising profits this year, according to a statement Thursday. Its profit rose 8% to 1.44 billion euros, beating estimates compiled by the company.

Key Insights

The carmaking industry is under pressure from falling demand in key markets. Vehicle demand in China, the world’s biggest car market, contracted 12% through June, amid declines in the U.S. and Europe and forecasts for a tough second half of the year.

Both Volkswagen AG and Nissan Motor Co. on Thursday said they’ll cut output. VW has shed 450,000 cars from its production plan -- roughly the size of one of its car plants -- and is open to reduce more should market deteriorate.

French manufacturer Faurecia SA warned Tuesday that auto production could drop 4% this year, more than it initially expected. Michelin said it expects tire demand to contract 1%. The company is pursuing cost initiatives to counter the uncertain environment, CEO Florent Menegaux said.

Menegaux took over in May after his predecessor Jean-Dominique Senard replaced Carlos Ghosn as chairman of Renault SA in January. Senard had been pushing to move Michelin tires upmarket to counter cheaper competitors from China.

Get More

Follow the analyst call at 6:30 pm: +44 207 194 3759; Pin code: 43603957#

To contact the reporter on this story: Ania Nussbaum in Paris at anussbaum5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tara Patel at tpatel2@bloomberg.net, ;Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Elisabeth Behrmann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.