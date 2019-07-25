Jul 25, 2019
Michelin Warns of Auto Markets Getting Worse, Confirms Targets
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Michelin stuck to its annual targets while joining a chorus of car-parts makers in cautioning the rest of year would be tougher than expected.
- The French tiremaker, formally known as Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin, sees volumes growth in line with global market trends and rising profits this year, according to a statement Thursday. Its profit rose 8% to 1.44 billion euros, beating estimates compiled by the company.
Key Insights
- The carmaking industry is under pressure from falling demand in key markets. Vehicle demand in China, the world’s biggest car market, contracted 12% through June, amid declines in the U.S. and Europe and forecasts for a tough second half of the year.
- Both Volkswagen AG and Nissan Motor Co. on Thursday said they’ll cut output. VW has shed 450,000 cars from its production plan -- roughly the size of one of its car plants -- and is open to reduce more should market deteriorate.
- French manufacturer Faurecia SA warned Tuesday that auto production could drop 4% this year, more than it initially expected. Michelin said it expects tire demand to contract 1%. The company is pursuing cost initiatives to counter the uncertain environment, CEO Florent Menegaux said.
- Menegaux took over in May after his predecessor Jean-Dominique Senard replaced Carlos Ghosn as chairman of Renault SA in January. Senard had been pushing to move Michelin tires upmarket to counter cheaper competitors from China.
Get More
- Follow the analyst call at 6:30 pm: +44 207 194 3759; Pin code: 43603957#
