(Bloomberg) -- The Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified election results by a three-to-zero vote with one abstention showing Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state.

It’s a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in his favor. Trump’s claims of irregularities have been dismissed by Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield. The two Republicans had said after a meeting with Trump that they had not been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the race.

Aaron Van Langevelde, the Republican vice chair of the canvassers board, said any allegations of fraud in Michigan should be investigated but that is not in the panel’s legal purview. Norman Shinkle, the other Republican on the four-member board, abstained after saying he wouldn’t vote in favor of certification.

(Corrects first and third paragraph to say Shinkle abstained.)

