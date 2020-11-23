(Bloomberg) -- Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers voted to certify the state’s election results, practically ensuring former Vice President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the state.

The vote means that only a possible Republican request for a recount stands in the way of assuring that Biden will win the Wolverine State and its 16 electoral votes.

One of the board’s two Republican canvassers, Aaron Van Langevelde, sided with Democrats to certify the vote. The GOP canvassers can request an audit or petition for a recount, but it would be tough to see it overturning Biden’s 150,000-vote margin of victory.

