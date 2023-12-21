(Bloomberg) -- Albion College, a small liberal arts school in rural Michigan, is the latest school to fall into financial distress.

The private school violated a municipal debt covenant after its ratios for debt coverage and liquidity for the fiscal year 2023 fell below their required levels, according to a filing dated Wednesday.

Albion is among scores of small colleges in the US facing growing pressures from demographic changes and increasing costs.

“We are having active and open dialogue with our financial partners, and they are aware of our new leadership and our plans to tackle long-standing structural issues relating to revenue and expenses,” said Melissa Anderson, a spokesperson for the college, citing the school’s three-year plan to eliminate its deficit.

Albion was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings in July — when the school’s new president started — for its over reliance on its endowment to support operations and high senior management turnover. The firm cut the school’s rating to BBB, two steps above junk, from BBB+.

With about 1,500 students, the college has an endowment of about $162 million as of June 2023, according to a financial report.

The school has $49 million of municipal debt outstanding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It borrowed in 2021 — yet another example of a private college that sold debt during the era of low interest rates only to quickly run into trouble.

Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings Inc. said it expects “pressure to intensify” on the higher education sector in 2024, citing tight labor conditions, high wages, elevated interest rates and an uneven recovery in enrollment.

