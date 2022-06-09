14h ago
Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Arrested Over Jan. 6
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan, was arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot, according to the US Justice Department.
Kelley, 40, will make an appearance in court Thursday afternoon. The criminal complaint filed against him in federal court in Washington accuses him of knowingly entering restricted grounds without authority, disorderly conduct and knowingly engaging in an act of violence against people or property.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:19
JetBlue launches service to Canada with daily flights between Vancouver and JFK
-
3:09
Meta halts development of Apple Watch rival with two cameras
-
7:07
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
-
6:05
Global wealth hit record high of US$530T in 2021
-
6:23
Ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV coming to Canada in deal with Corus
-
4:46
Don't be fooled by daily drama. The stock market is in a rut.