(Bloomberg) -- Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan, was arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot, according to the US Justice Department.

Kelley, 40, will make an appearance in court Thursday afternoon. The criminal complaint filed against him in federal court in Washington accuses him of knowingly entering restricted grounds without authority, disorderly conduct and knowingly engaging in an act of violence against people or property.

