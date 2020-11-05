(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump failed to halt ballot counting in Michigan as a state court judge ruled that the process has effectively ended.

“At this point, the essence of the count is completed, and the relief is completely unavailable,” Judge Cynthia Stephens said at a video hearing on Thursday.

Trump’s campaign sued Wednesday, asking the court to halt the counting of absentee ballots until an election inspector from each party was present to observe the process. A lawyer for Trump claimed that all ballot counting should have been stopped until Republican challengers were given the opportunity to review security video footage of each one of hundreds of drop boxes set up to receive ballots.

“All of this is simply an effort to stop the counting of ballots cast by Michigan voters who are fully entitled to vote and fully entitled to have their ballots counted by Michigan law,” Kevin Hamilton, lawyer for the Democratic National Committee, said during oral arguments.

