(Bloomberg) -- Plante Moran PLLC, a century-old accounting and management consulting firm based in Michigan, is expanding its presence beyond its Midwestern US base with an office in New York City.

The closely-held company said its midtown Manhattan location, its first office in the US financial hub, opened June 10 after a lease was signed in November. A grand opening event is planned for later this month.

“As the firm continues to grow and strengthen its presence in the NYC business marketplace, the space provides an excellent meeting space for hosting clients and prospects from the New York metropolitan area,” Dennis Graham, group managing partner of Plante Moran’s management consulting practice, said Wednesday in a statement.

Plante Moran, which celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year, has more than 3,800 staff members in 15 offices spread across the Midwest, including its Southfield, Michigan headquarters, and four international locations.

