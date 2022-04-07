(Bloomberg) -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit with the state’s Supreme Court asking to protect abortion rights if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the coming months.

Whitmer, a Democrat, is asking the Michigan court to rule that abortions are legal, according to a statement on Thursday. The governor is seeking to secure abortion rights because of a 1931 law on the state’s books that states that abortions are illegal.

“A near total abortion ban would rob women of their reproductive freedom and the ability to decide whether and when to have a child,” Whitmer said. “It also would rob women of their economic freedom and their right to decide whether to become a parent: the biggest economic decision a woman will make in her lifetime.”

Abortion is becoming one of the most fiercely pitched battles in America’s culture wars after some states, including Texas, have passed laws that make it more challenging for women to terminate a pregnancy. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade before its term ends in June, tougher abortion measures would go into effect in some states and old laws could be enforced.

Whitmer’s lawsuit asks the court to recognize a constitutional right to an abortion under the due process clause of the Michigan Constitution and requests that the court stops enforcement of the 1931 law. Whitmer’s suit argues that the due process clause provides a right to privacy and bodily autonomy that is violated by 1931 statue.

“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going to fight like hell and use all the tools I have as governor to ensure reproductive freedom is a right for all women in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

