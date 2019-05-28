(Bloomberg) -- Michigan State University named physician Samuel Stanley Jr., the leader of Stony Brook University since 2009, as its president, the school said in a statement Tuesday.

Stanley’s arrival at the East Lansing, Michigan, campus comes after the scandal involving Larry Nassar, the MSU doctor who was convicted on several counts of criminal sexual conduct that happened under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Stanley replaces an acting president after the resignation of former President Lou Anna Simon.

To contact the reporter on this story: Janet Lorin in New York at jlorin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Mirabella at amirabella@bloomberg.net, Vincent Bielski

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.