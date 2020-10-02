(Bloomberg Law) -- Dozens of Michigan executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fight the coronavirus pandemic are unconstitutional, the state’s high court ruled Friday in a split decision.

Four of the seven justices ruled that the 1945 statute giving Whitmer (D) unilateral power to issue orders addressing the pandemic violated the state constitution because the law delegated too much power to the governor’s office.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruling invalidates orders ranging from business restrictions to mask mandates, and will require Whitmer to compromise with Republicans on any health emergency orders that extend 28 days.

While legal challenges have been launched across the country in response to gubernatorial actions to the pandemic, it appears that Whitmer is the first governor to have her emergency executive authority eviscerated by a state supreme court.

Four justices held that the state statute Whitmer relied on was an unconstitutional delegation of legislative authority because there weren’t sufficient limits on her powers, such as duration of an emergency, that “constrained the Governor’s actions in any meaningful manner.”

Whitmer’s powers may have been short-lived even without the ruling. On Friday, a GOP-aligned group filed sufficient petition signatures to allow the Republican-controlled House and Senate to vote to repeal the 1945 law before the end of the year.

Whitmer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is In re Certified Questions from the U.S. Dist. Court, Western Dist. of Michigan, S. Div., Mich., Mich., No. 161492, Opinion 10/2/20.

