(Bloomberg) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for Michiganders to voluntarily suspend social activities for two weeks, and asked the federal government to prioritize additional vaccines to the state, to help slow the spread in the hottest Covid-19 spot in the nation.

The U.S. needs a program that allocates additional vaccines to states that are experiencing surges, Whitmer said Friday at a press briefing. In the meantime, she urged high schools to shift to remote learning, diners to avoid indoor seating and youth sports to suspend games and practices.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but the data shows that we are still in the tunnel,” Whitmer said during a press briefing. “We’re going to have some tough weeks ahead so I’m asking everyone to please take this seriously. The numbers show young people are not impervious to this virus as we see more cases with teens.”

The state is speeding up vaccinations, and has gone from 4 million doses to more than 5 million in less than two weeks, Whitmer said.

At the same time, Michigan has reported more than 49,000 cases in the past week, more than any other U.S. state, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

