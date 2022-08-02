(Bloomberg) -- Michigan voters on Tuesday evening are set to determine whether former President Donald Trump’s candidates will take on Democrat incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and replace Congressman Peter Meijer, in one of the more hotly-contested races in the US House.

Trump has endorsed 20 candidates in the state up and down the Republican ballot, with most of his hand-picked choices being far right and backing the former president’s debunked assertion that the election was stoled from him. Among them are Tudor Dixon, who is on the GOP ballot for governor, and John Gibbs, who is challenging incumbent Meijer, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Michigan polls close at 8 p.m. New York time.

There is much at stake for Michigan Republicans. Whitmer leads all GOP contenders including Dixon by 10 points or more in her bid for re-election. Further down the ballot, Democrats see a chance to take back the state Senate for the first time since 1984.

On the Democrat side of the primary is a key US House race where progressive candidate Andy Levin contends with centrist Democrat Haley Stevens. Due to a redrawn district, the two incumbents are facing off over one seat.

